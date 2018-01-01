Ready to get started?

Magic Lantern is a free software add-on that runs from the SD/CF card and adds a host of new features to Canon EOS cameras that weren't included from the factory by Canon.
Magic Lantern is a free software add-on that runs from the SD/CF card and adds a host of new features to Canon EOS cameras that weren't included from the factory by Canon.
Tools like on-screen overlays and headphone monitoring allow you to capture footage with confidence.
While most popularly known for video features, Magic Lantern provides a broad array of features for photographers as well.
While most popularly known for video features, Magic Lantern provides a broad array of features for photographers as well.